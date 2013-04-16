How do I use it?

Click on one of the numbered passphrase generator buttons above. Click again to generate a totally new passphrase.

The + Word or + Symbol buttons will enhance the strength of the existing passphrase.

For extra security you can manually roll physical dice (two or five die rolls for each symbol or word respectively) and enter the results to add a word to your passphrase.

Each word or symbol displayed is shown with the index number that was used to look it up in the diceware word list.

You can copy the generated passphrase from the copyable string on the page. You should store it somewhere safe and secure. You might want to write it down and refer to the written version until you can remember it.

Close your browser window once you're done so others can't discover your passphrase.